LWM Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $195.91. 564,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

