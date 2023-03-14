LWM Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $250.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.