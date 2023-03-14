LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 46,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 101,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. 1,089,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,356,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

