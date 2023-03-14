Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $271.52 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

