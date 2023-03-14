LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Cut by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up about 8.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.34% of LPL Financial worth $406,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.02. 786,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,687. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.86.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

