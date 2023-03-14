LooksRare Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.82 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $77.53 million and $11.82 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00409969 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.68 or 0.27711192 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars.

