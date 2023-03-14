Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $647,604.73

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $82.44 million and $647,604.73 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

