LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 171,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $695.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LivePerson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

