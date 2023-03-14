Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.06 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $83.56 or 0.00338046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and $882.03 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,483,077 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

