Lisk (LSK) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Lisk has a total market cap of $154.65 million and $6.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005820 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001377 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,813,012 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

