LINK Trading Up 3% This Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $283.26 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $42.06 or 0.00162367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00423196 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,097.18 or 0.28605250 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

