Linear Trading Down 0% This Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $86.94 million and $6.92 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

