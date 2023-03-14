Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.63. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Life Storage by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Life Storage by 25.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

