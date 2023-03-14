Lido wstETH Price Tops $1,949.26 on Major Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $46.16 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for $1,949.26 or 0.07466713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00401624 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.35 or 0.27147116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars.

