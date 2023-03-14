Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.65.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $11.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.58. The stock had a trading volume of 348,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,575. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.18 and its 200 day moving average is $284.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.