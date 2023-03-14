Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

