Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $626.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

