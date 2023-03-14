Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 908,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

