Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $23.52 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,285 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 3.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 202,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.