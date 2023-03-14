Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.02. 827,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.56 and its 200-day moving average is $341.13. The stock has a market cap of $309.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $269.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.70.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.