Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $18.81 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises about 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Republic Services by 82.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 319,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,612. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $132.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

