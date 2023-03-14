Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. 7,021,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,782,273. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

