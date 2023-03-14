Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 47,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 278,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 125.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.