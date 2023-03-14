Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 6,709 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $71.82. 529,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,787. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

