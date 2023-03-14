Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 55,475 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,475 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Clorox worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.81. 108,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,315. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.26.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

