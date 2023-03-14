Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 829,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 214.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

