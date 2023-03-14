Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,466 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,115. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

