Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.