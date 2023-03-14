LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.55. LG Display shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 33,437 shares changing hands.

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Get LG Display alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 10.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.