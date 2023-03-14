LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Trading Up 0.9 %

LX stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $411.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

About LexinFintech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.