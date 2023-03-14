LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
LexinFintech Trading Up 0.9 %
LX stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $411.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70.
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
