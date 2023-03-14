Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 80.6% in February

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. 277,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,778. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
