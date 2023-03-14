Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 80.6% in February

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. 277,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,778. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

