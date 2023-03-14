Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.47) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.57) to GBX 355 ($4.33) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

