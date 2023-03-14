Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,153 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.