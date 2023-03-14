Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 39.5% in February

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHNGY shares. HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.