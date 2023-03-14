Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 39.5% in February

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KHNGY shares. HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.
Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $63.45.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
