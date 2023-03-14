KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.24

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1626300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,072,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KT by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 664,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 629,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KT by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 313,897 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

