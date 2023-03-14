KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.24

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1626300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
KT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
About KT
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.