KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Raised to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KPT. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Price Performance

KPT opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.30. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$12.51.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

KP Tissue Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.