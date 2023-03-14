KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Raised to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KPT. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
KP Tissue Price Performance
KPT opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.30. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$12.51.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Read More
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.