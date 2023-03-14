KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Desjardins

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KPTSF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $7.66 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

