Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,834,400 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 2,025,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,344.0 days.
Koolearn Technology Price Performance
KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Koolearn Technology has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
About Koolearn Technology
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koolearn Technology (KLTHF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Koolearn Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koolearn Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.