Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.22. 253,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,313. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

