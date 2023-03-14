KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $798,186.69 and $514.01 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00034672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00217729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,682.44 or 1.00171425 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,142,631 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,142,630.95854671. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00632172 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $488.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

