KeyCorp Comments on CubeSmart’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.