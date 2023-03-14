Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CFO Buys $466,071.50 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 13,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $466,071.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 93,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,475 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

KDP traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,190. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

