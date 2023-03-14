Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 15,597 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

