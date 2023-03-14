Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,090 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuit were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $397.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.55 and its 200-day moving average is $404.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.