Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.67 and a 200-day moving average of $255.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

