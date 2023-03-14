Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

