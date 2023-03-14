Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

ADP stock opened at $213.55 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.09.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

