Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $288.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

