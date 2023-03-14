Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $298.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

