Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.